Srilasri Sankaralinga Desika Paramacharya, the ‘peetathipathi’ of Suriyanarkovil Aadheenam, attained ‘mukhti’ on Monday.

He served as the ‘peetathipathi’ of Suriyanarkovil Aadheenam for more than three decades after he was ordained as Aadheenakarthar by the Thiruvavaduthurai 23rd pontiff, Sivaprakasa Desika Paramacharya.

The mortal remains of Sri Sankaralinga Desika Paramacharya was interned on the Aadheenam premises on Monday.