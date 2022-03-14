Surgery performed on patient with Rapunzel Syndrome

The adolescent had ingested hair in the rare psychiatric disorder

Surgeons of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMH) recently carried out a four-hour operation to remove hair and thread from the stomach and intestines of an adolescent girl suffering from a rare psychiatric disorder.

Admitted on February 12 with severe stomach ache and vomiting, the 15-year-old girl, daughter of daily wage earners, is believed to be afflicted with ‘Rapunzel Syndrome’, an intestinal condition in children caused by the ingesting of hair (trichophagia).

The syndrome is named after the long-haired girl Rapunzel in the fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm. Trichophagia is sometimes associated with the hair pulling disorder trichotillomania. This syndrome is a rare and unusual form of trichobezoar.

Under the direction of Dean K. Vanitha, an MGMGH team was organised to evaluate the patient.

After investigations such as CT scan and endoscopy revealed that there was a hair mass within the stomach extending into the small intestine, the team decided to go for surgical intervention.

The complex operation conducted on February 18 removed a bundle of hair occupying the stomach and extending into the duodenum and jejunum for about 25 cm.

The surgical team was headed by doctors Mahalakshmi Ashokkumar and D. Uma. Anaesthetists K. Chandran and V. Balasubramania Guhan worked under the supervision of R. Yeganathan, head, Department of Surgery, and Sivakumar, head, Department of Anaesthesia.

The patient was discharged from hospital on March 8, with advice for follow-up treatment and psychiatric counselling.

The operation, which can cost up to ₹3 lakh, was performed free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, according to a statement by the hospital.