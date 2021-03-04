Surgery helps man recover from rare condition

A surgery was successfully performed by Apollo Hospitals on a 57-year-old man diagnosed with Achalasia Cardia, an uncommon condition that affects the muscles of the food pipe.

The patient, who hailed from Gandhi Market in Tiruchi had suffered from sleeplessness, nausea for over six months and had lost about six kilograms of weight when he visited the hospital. S.N.K. Chenduran, Consultant Gastroenterologist diagnosed him with Achalasia Cardia.

In this condition, the lower oesophagal sphincter- a muscular valve present between the food pipe and the stomach fails to relax during swallowing causing chest pain, heartburn, vomiting, weight loss and sleeplessness.

A Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy, a minimally invasive procedure was performed on the patient, by a team of doctors led by Dr. Chenduran. The procedure is usually used to treat early and small cancer lesions in the stomach and intestines, he said.

The fully recovered patient is now able to eat, and sleep well, doctors said.