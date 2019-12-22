Surgery at Viralimalai GH gives 4-year-old boy mobility

A four-year-old boy, whose movements were restricted since birth due to contracture of multiple joints of his leg, has gained mobility after a surgery performed at Viralimalai Government Hospital.

The boy was initially referred to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital in Chennai but was unable to go.

His parents were then informed of the facilities available at Viralimalai Government Hospital, following which he was taken there.

“A deformity correction surgery called VY-plasty has been performed on the boy. Following the surgery, the boy has a normal range of movement. However, he has now been given rest for three weeks, following which he will be given a hip-knee-ankle orthosis, a contraption to help keep the joints in anatomical position,” said John Vishwanath, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, Viraliamalai Government Hospital.

The contraption would give the boy's muscles, which had not been in use since birth to be exercised, the necessary strength in the first few weeks, he added.

Following regular physiotherapy, the child would be able to walk normally.

The surgery and treatment was perfiormed free of cost under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.