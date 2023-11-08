HamberMenu
Surgeons reconstruct woman’s oesophagus with series of complicated procedures

November 08, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at the surgical gastroenterology department of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi recently carried out a series of critical procedures to reconstruct the oesophagus of a 20-year-old woman who had developed complications due to acid poisoning.

According to an official statement, the patient from Pirattiyur, who had ingested acid, had been undergoing repeated endoscopic dilatation procedure for the past seven months for food pipe stricture. She was referred to MGMGH in August, when her oesophagus was found to have been perforated following a dilatation procedure in a local hospital.

A team led by surgeon R. R. Kannan carried out a series of procedures including ICD tube insertion to remove toxins or pus from the chest, oesophagus diversion surgery in the neck and access for nutrition by feeding jejunostomy surgery. She was kept under observation until she was ready to withstand further treatment.

“During this period, she was taking exclusively liquids through the tube placed in the small intestine and she could not take any food orally and even could not swallow her saliva,” said the statement.

When her general condition improved, the MGMGH team planned to reconstruct the food pipe. A 40-45 cm long tube (conduit) based on abdominal blood vessels was created, as the stomach was not affected by the acid injury. This was then connected to the remaining food pipe in the neck. The stomach tube was brought to the neck region by creating a new route behind the patient’s breastbone, added the statement.

The surgery lasted for seven hours, and after post-operative observation, the patient was put on oral soft solid diet on the ninth day. The patient has since recovered completely, and has resumed normal food and work, said the statement.

