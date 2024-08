Doctors at Apollo Speciality Hospital in Tiruchi performed skull base surgery on a patient with a rare tumour recently in a seven-hour procedure.

According to an official statement, the surgery was led by Ajay Manickam (Consultant ENT and head neck surgeon). The patient was discharged on the fifth day after the operation.

The success of these surgeries is based on near complete tumour removal without causing any injuries to various vascular and neural structures.