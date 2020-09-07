Surge in footfall of devotees at Srirangam temple

Srirangam witnessed a steady stream of devotees from different parts of the State on Sunday, even a day before resumption of inter-district bus transport and train services.

A large number of vehicles, including cars and vans that carried devotees from far-off places, could be seen at the South, North, East and West Utthara Streets of Srirangam, signalling the return of traditional scenes of pre-COVID period.

The vehicles were parked along the streets, and a heavy rush of devotees was noticed in front of “Ranga Ranga” Gopuram, where tokens are issued for entry into Ranganathaswami Temple.

Restaurants and hotels too turned busy with the customers streaming in.

There were devotees from Chennai, Madurai, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore and other locations. Devotees from Andhra Pradesh too were seen visiting the temple.

According to a conservative estimate, nearly 30% of the devotees reached Srirangam by cabs.

The first day of reopening of the temple on Tuesday saw the visit of mainly local devotees.

Only a handful of people visited the temple on the first day. But the arrival of devotees from other parts of Tiruchi began from Wednesday and Thursday. It is going up gradually.

On an average, Ranganathaswami Temple receives 10,000 to 20,000 devotees a day from different parts of the country including Telengana, Andhra Pradesh. It hovered around 3,000 to 4,000 a day after the reopening of the temple for darshan.

Terming the arrival of devotees as “moderate”, P. Jayaraman, Joint Commissioner of the Temple, told The Hindu that the footfall was 30% to 40% of the usual . It was a sign of slow but steadily return to the level of arrivals prior to COVID lockdown.

The arrival might increase further after the resumption of inter-district bus transport and train services from Monday, he said.

“We permit 3,000 to 4,000 devotees a day. We issue token to 300 devotees for every hour. We will have to work out a new strategy if the arrival of devotees goes up further,” Mr. Jayaraman said.

Hotels begin bookings

Hotels, home stays and lodges in Srirangam, which were closed for more than five months, began admitting guests.

“We started getting enquiries for rooms two days back. The occupancy rate is expected to go up beyond 25% to 30% in the next two weeks,” says K.R. Balaji, a home stay promoter in Srirangam.