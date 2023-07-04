Surge in footfall at Sathanur fossil wood park

July 04, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - TIRUCHI

Footfall at the National Fossil Wood Park at Sathanur in Perambalur has seen a sharp increase in the past six months, and the reason was the museum and educational centre that have been functioning out of the park premises.

The park at Sathanur village was developed by the Geology Department following the discovery of a 12 crore-year-old fossilised tree trunk by geologist MS. Krishnan in 1940. With various fossil pieces discovered subsequently in the surrounding villages, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation in 2008 established a museum at the fossil tree site to preserve them.

Following this, the Sathanur Petrified Tree Education Centre (SAPTEC) was set up at the park and has been operational since October 2021. The park has been attracting several tourists and students daily.

According to the officials of the tourism department, the footfall at the park is more than 20,000 in the past six months which is comparatively higher than the previous year. “We have been seeing a rise in footfall since the beginning of the year, and one of the major reasons has been the establishment of the educational centre. Recently, students from Kanniyakumari district visited the tree park and learned about the history of the tree. Students of neighbouring States like Kerala and Karnataka are also on the rise,” said a senior official of the tourism department.

The educational centre and the museum now houses four galleries with illustrations and explanatory charts on the solar system, the origin of the earth, the big bang theory, the origin of life and evolution and the petrified tree. Fossils collected in the region have been displayed in a museum.

“The centre is mainly intended to provide information and also raise awareness among the public and students on the importance of the fossil tree at the site and the region as well. Anyone who visits the park would learn about the history of the fossils through the charts and illustrations,” said S. Prasad Sundaresan, a geologist.

Other fossils collected from the region also find display at the museum. A children’s park too finding space on the premises add a reason for drawing a number of school students and locals to the fossil park.