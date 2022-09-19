Supporting pillars of drinking water pipelines suffer damages due to heavy flow in Kollidam

Continuous heavy discharge of water into the Kollidam river in the recent past has reportedly led to damage of the supporting pillars of Combined Drinking Water Supply (CDWS) Scheme pipelines at Vandaiyariruppu near Thiruppanadhal.

Inquiries reveal that the water supply pipelines from the collection well sunk on the riverbed at Vandaiyariruppu form part of the CDWS scheme implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board for providing protected drinking water to Vellankanni area in Nagapattinam district.

A supporting pillar on the riverbed collapsed a few days ago due to heavy flow of water released from the Mettur dam into the Cauvery river system continuously for the past few weeks. Another pillar had developed cracks due to heavy water flow.

However, there was no damage was caused to the water supply pipeline and efforts were being initiated by the officials to save the pipeline from getting damaged, sources added.