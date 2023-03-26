Supporters of OPS held for bid to wave black flags at Palaniswami in Thuraiyur 

March 26, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district rural police arrested 29 supporters of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam after they attempted to show black flags to former Chief Minister and party interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami near Thuraiyur on Sunday evening.

Mr. Palaniswami, scheduled to attend various programmes in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts on Sunday, was proceeding to Tiruchi from Salem via Vazhappadi by road when 28 men and one woman attempted to wave black flags at him when he was about to cross Musiri cut road in Thuraiyur, police sources said.

Acting on inputs, the Thuraiyur police removed them from the spot. They were subsequently arrested under sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 290 (public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code. All of them were later released on bail, said the police.