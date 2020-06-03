Tiruchirapalli

Support grows for BDU’s digital initiative

Affiliated colleges have responded positively to Bharathidasan University’s initiative to upload digital content for students to access study material for examinations during lockdown.

The principals, in particular, are appreciative of the provision created for students to access study materials uploaded by teachers of other colleges as well.

Though the college heads were initially sceptic about the practicality of the initiative, they are seemingly reconciled to the inevitability of the digital mode of teaching-learning, university sources said.

Over the last few weeks, teachers of affiliated colleges have uploaded more than 3,100 digital study material in e-portal. There are 2,181 digital study material pertaining to undergraduate subjects and 742 for post-graduation programmes. Faculty members belonging to science, arts and humanities have uploaded lessons in 42 disciplines.

In the case of colleges located in rural parts, the teachers on their own volition have begun going to their institutions to upload the content using facilities in the campus, sources said.

On its part, the university has been trying to make downloading of the digital contents easier by splitting them into smaller files.

The college heads are now curious to know if the university will move forward in its digital initiative for conduct of the semester examinations.

The university is understood to have taken a stand that a final decision on exams will be taken by the Syndicate in consultation with the Higher Education Department.

The principals, on their part, have instructed the teachers to prevail upon students to popularise the e-content portal: http://oms.bdu.ac.in/ec/

