ADVERTISEMENT

Support group for parents of preterm babies launched

December 02, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A support group for parents of preterm babies was launched at Meenakshi Hospital, Thanjavur. The group’s objective was to extend support to the parents in coping with the challenges of caring for their babies, providing the right care, right medical intervention, and timely follow-ups.

Around 50 parents along with their babies attended a “Preterm Babies Get-together” event held at the hospital on Saturday where they interacted and exchanged their experiences in bringing up their babies, according to a hospital press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US