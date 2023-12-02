HamberMenu
Support group for parents of preterm babies launched

December 02, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A support group for parents of preterm babies was launched at Meenakshi Hospital, Thanjavur. The group’s objective was to extend support to the parents in coping with the challenges of caring for their babies, providing the right care, right medical intervention, and timely follow-ups.

Around 50 parents along with their babies attended a “Preterm Babies Get-together” event held at the hospital on Saturday where they interacted and exchanged their experiences in bringing up their babies, according to a hospital press release.

