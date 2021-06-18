Support for kids whose parents affected by COVID-19

18 June 2021 17:45 IST

TIRUCHI

The District Social Welfare Office announced that children whose parents are affected by COVID-19 would be cared for by the district administration.

The district administration, through a release, said that DSWO officials would undertake the responsibility of caring for children whose parents were advised medical treatment and were unable to care for them.

The public can contact the district helpline number - 1077, or the District Social Welfare Office - 0431- 2413796, 9942055389.