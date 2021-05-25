Supply of milk through Aavin in Pudukottai

PUDUKOTTAI

25 May 2021 18:44 IST

Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Tuesday said that steps had been taken to supply milk to the general public across Pudukottai through Aavin from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in view of the intense lockdown enforced from Monday.

Milk would be supplied through 250 Aavin agents in the district.

In a press release, the Collector said arrangements had been made to supply vegetables, fruits and grocery items in COVID-19 containment zones by engaging anganwadi workers.

Arrangements had also been made to supply vegetables, fruits and grocery items to 497 village panchayats through vehicles from 6 a.m. to noon. The timings for supply of essentials to every village panchayat had been planned accordingly.

Sellers of vegetables and fruits had been advised to wear masks and gloves. People must wear masks, ensure personal distancing and takeprecautionary measures while buying the essentials at their places and extend full cooperation to the district administration.