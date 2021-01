Supply of drinking water to be suspended today

Tiruchi

21 January 2021 17:34 IST

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in the following areas in the city on Friday, owing to a power shutdown announced by Tangedco for maintenance work at the Srirangam sub-station:

Srirangam, Sanjeevi Nagar, Devadhanam, Viragupettai, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Nehruji Nagar, Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, Ariyamangalam, Jaganathapuram, Malaiyappa Nagar, Rail Nagar, Senthaneerpuram, Sangiliandapuram, Military Colony, Vivekananda Nagar, J.K.Nagar, Mela Kalkandarkottai, Ponneripuram, Kallukuzhi, Ponmalaipatti, Central Prison, Subramaniapuram, Airport, Kamaraj Nagar, Sembattu, Khaja Nagar, Khajamalai, K.K.Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Anand Nagar, Sathyavani Muthu Nagar, Ayyappa Nagar, Woraiyur, Mangala Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Siva Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Selva Nagar, Anandam Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Puthur, Edamalaipattipudur, K.Sathanur, Anbu Nagar, Krishnamurthy Nagar, Thondaiman Nagar and Crawford.

Regular supply will resume on Saturday, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said in a press release.

Power shutdown

There will be no power supply from 9.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday in the following areas due to maintenance work to be taken up at the K. Sathanur sub station by the Tangedco:

K.K. Nagar, Indian Bank Colony, SMESC Colony, Krishnamurthy Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Ayyappa Nagar, LIC Colony, Palani Nagar, Mullai Nagar, R.V.S. Nagar, Wireless Road, Sembattu, Kuditheru, Bharathi Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar, J.K. Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Anand Nagar, K. Sathanur, Olaiyur, Vadugapatti, parts of Mannarpuram, Khaja Nagar and SIMCO Colony.