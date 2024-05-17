Supply channel leading to Mathurakaliamman temple pond to be desilted

Revenue authorities have planned to desilt and renovate the supply channel leading to the temple pond of the Arulmigu Mathurakaliamman temple at Siruvachur in Perambalur district.

The supply channel filled with vegetation over the years has become a dumping ground for waste polluting the waterbody. In an effort to protect the supply channel, plans were now afoot to desilt and renovate it using the village panchayat funds.

Inspection of the supply channel would be done by an engineer following which an estimate would be prepared for executing the desilting work in the supply channel, said official sources.

Plans were afoot to clean the Arasu Marathadi Kuttai (pond) near the temple. The desilting of the supply channel would improve water storage in the temple’s teppakulam which in turn would improve water table, the sources said and added that the work would be taken up soon.

This historical temple located at Siruvachur village near Perambalur attracts devotees in large numbers from various parts of the State. The temple is open on Mondays, Fridays, Amavasai and Pournami. The sources said more dust bins are proposed to be placed outside the temple for the devotees to drop the waste. Boards containing messages to protect waterbodies and prevent littering are planned to be installed near the temple.

