Tiruchirapalli

Supermarket sealed

Revenue officials on Saturday sealed a supermarket in Thanjavur town for violating lockdown norms.

A team of revenue officials received information that an air-conditioned supermarket located near railway junction was allowing customers to enter the premises through the rear side.

When officials reached the supermarket complex in the morning, they found business going on as usual with regular staff attending to customers. Hence, they sealed the premises after asking the staff and customers to leave, sources said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 5:28:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/supermarket-sealed/article31601376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY