Supermarket sealed

Revenue officials on Saturday sealed a supermarket in Thanjavur town for violating lockdown norms.
A team of revenue officials received information that an air-conditioned supermarket located near railway junction was allowing customers to enter the premises through the rear side.
When officials reached the supermarket complex in the morning, they found business going on as usual with regular staff attending to customers. Hence, they sealed the premises after asking the staff and customers to leave, sources said.
