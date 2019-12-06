Superintendent of Police inspects Thanjavur's Big Temple ahead of its consecration to be held in the coming months

The Superintendent of Police S.S. Maheswaran inspected the Big Temple premises on Friday in connection with the security arrangements to be made during the consecration of the temple expected to be held in the next few months.

Accompanied by senior police officials, representatives from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Board and Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam, he discussed the entry and exit points to be provided in the temple and at the Beththanan Auditorium area where it was proposed to set up the ‘yaga salai’ for the consecration.

He had also inspected the proposed sites for car parking entry and exit points for VVIPs and VIPs during the consecration, to be held after 23 years.

During the three-hour-long inspection, the Superintendent of Police directed the senior police officials to enumerate the number of high-rise buildings in the vicinity of the World Heritage Monument and also the old and dilapidated houses or structures. He also directed them to collect the details of the occupants of such buildings, sources said.