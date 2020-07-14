Sunday lockdown hits business of restaurants more

Take away service provides lifeline for a select number of restaurants.

14 July 2020 17:59 IST

TIRUCHI

Complete lockdown enforced on Sundays over the last couple of weeks has seemingly weakened the already depleted business of restaurants in and around the city.

Sources in the hotel and restaurant industry say the reluctance of the people to venture out of their homes for the purpose of eating out is quite evident, more so, in the wake of the spike in COVID 19 positive cases.

“Even at some high-end restaurants, where people feel confident about the hygiene factor, the transactions do not exceed 30 to 40 % of the usual business,” T.V. Prabhu, Managing Director of Hotel High Point, said.

Food delivery aggregators have been able to make their presence felt only in a small way. The number of delivery boys of Swiggy and Zomato on the roads has declined substantially over the last couple of weeks due to the gradual increase in the number of COVID 19 positive cases, restaurant owners say. Some mid-level restaurants are able to get sustained orders from hotels in the city where people undergoing quarantine stay.

Restaurants operating on a smaller scale are also facing the heat. “We do instil confidence in the minds of the customers by following safety protocols through wearing gloves and masks. Yet, the slide in the business has become unavoidable,” Manivannan, Proprietor of BELL Food Corner at Ganeshapuram said.

Most of the stand alone restaurants have remained closed for months. Those that operate overcoming odds are few and far between. Yet, the business is not adequate to cover costs, Mr. Manivannan said.