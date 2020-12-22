Sun drying platforms to come up at Nagapattinam harbour

NAGAPATTINAM

They will ensure hygienic fish processing

As a first step towards hygienic production of dried fish that would fulfil parameters for export, the Fisheries Department is in the process of establishing raised concrete platforms for drying at Nagapattinam harbour.

Six platforms, each 20 metre wide and 30 metre long, will be ready for use by the end of next month, according to officials.

The National Fishing Development Board, as part of the Blue Revolution initiative, lays thrust on establishment of platforms for sun drying and solar drying.

Sardine dried in Nagapattinam district has substantial market in Kerala. However, since the fish is dried on sand, the hygiene factor comes in the way of exporting the commodity.

Dry fish production is yet to evolve as a mainstream economic activity, but the department has made a beginning by establishing the platforms, Amal Raj Xavier, Joint Director of Fisheries, Nagapattinam, said.

The fishermen are conversant with salting and sun drying, the least expensive salting method of preservation, to prevent fish from enzymic decomposition, bacterial action, and oxidation.

However, according to traders, the fishermen need substantial training to scale and fillet large-sized fish, and score the flesh into small strips. Exporters are particular about the fish being dried in open sunlight in a clean place away from pollution and traffic, and use of potable water for washing, a trader said.

Earlier this year, the National Institute of Technology-Puducherry, Karaikal, developed a solar-powered dryer for hygienic manufacture of dry fish.

A double-slope solar dryer weighing 1.5 tonnes that was developed by the institution and gifted to fishers in Kottucherrymedu hamlet can process 300 kg to 700 kg of fish. It is made of galvanised iron and coated with anodised paint to withstand the corrosive effects of salinity caused by proximity to the sea.

On its part, Tamil Nadu Dr. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, has been sensitising fishers to business opportunities in dry fish products through workshops.

During 2018, the university established its Metro Fish Processing Incubation Facility at Keechankuppam village with funding from the State government under the National Agricultural Development Project scheme.