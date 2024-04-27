ADVERTISEMENT

Summer sports camp for children from April 29

April 27, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu will conduct a 15-day district-level summer sports camp for students at the Anna Stadium from April 29. The camp would be held from 6. 30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. every day. Coaching would be provided by experts in athletics, football, hockey, volleyball, and martial arts. Students below the age of 18 can attend the camp. The training fee will be ₹200 per head. Interested candidates can register at the Anna Stadium office (0431-2420685), an official press release said.

