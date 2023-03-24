Summer special trains from Bengaluru to Velankanni

March 24, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Summer special trains will be operated between KSR Bengaluru and Velankanni to clear the extra rush of passengers. The KSR Bengaluru - Velankanni weekly special fare special (Train No. 06547) will leave KSR Bengaluru at 7.50 a.m. on March 25, April 1, 8 and 15 (Saturdays) and reach Velankanni at 8.30 p.m., the same day.

In the return direction, the Velankanni - KSR Bengaluru weekly special fare special (Train No. 06548) will leave Velankanni at 11.55 p.m. on March 25, April 1, 8 and 15 and reach KSR Bengaluru at 12.30 p.m. the next day. The trains will stop at Bengaluru Cantonment, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nidamangalam, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. The trains will be operated with 13 AC 3-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches and two luggage - cum- brake vans, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.