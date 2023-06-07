Summer showers damage standing crop

June 07, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The sudden summer showers that took the Thanjavur taluk region by surprise in recent days have not only resulted in sudden water flow in the rivers passing through the taluk but also caused immense damage to the standing summer crop.

Paddy raised as a summer crop in hundreds of acres in Thanjavur taluk, particularly in Kandithampattu, Kasanadu Pudur areas, was inundated since rainwater could not drain from the fields due to heavy silting up of the drainage channels passing through Kandithampattu and nearby areas, farmers alleged.

Stating that inundation of crops following a heavy downpour during summer or monsoon has become a regular feature, Mohan of Kandithampattu claims that non-desilting of drainage channels passing through Kandithampattu, Kasanadu Pudur area for several years was the prime reason. “We were pleading with the government machinery at all levels for the past one decade to take up desilting of the drainage channel in vain”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The villagers have decided to approach the officials concerned with a fresh plea for clearing the silt/obstacles in the drain channel citing the damages caused to their standing summer crop this season due to the unexpected rain.

Claiming that such problems had never cropped up in olden days, a septuagenarian farmer, Karumuthu of Kasanadu, said that during those days maintenance of irrigation channels was carried out by the local bodies under the supervision of district-level officers. Subsequently, the local bodies were relieved of the responsibility citing a lack of coordination between the village-level institutions through which the irrigation channels passed through.

Initially, the change gave an impression that centralisation of irrigation channel maintenance works would ensure the execution of the work cost-effectively and as well as perfectively in view of the 100 percent mechanised working pattern. But the new arrangement had only resulted in the execution of maintenance works in turns and not regularly every year, Mr.Karumuthu said.

Endorsing his view, Sundaram of Umaiyalpuram pointed out that desilting or clearing of individual waterways was being carried out by the Water Resources Department once in two or three years and that too in bits and pieces.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.