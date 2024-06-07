Summer showers bring cheer to banana growers in Tiruchi, Karur districts

The recent spell of moderate and widespread rain across Tiruchi and Karur districts has brought cheer to farmers who raised cash crops, especially banana, in the context of the Cauvery remaining dry for an extended period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thottiyam-Musiri region and the Krishnarayapuram-Kulithalai areas, on either side of the Cauvery, are a major banana-growing areas in the State. Various varieties of banana are raised in the region, including nendran, which are widely supplied to Kerala from here.

Over the past couple of weeks, the region had been receiving good spell of summer showers. On Thursday, both the districts received widespread rainfall with Karur recording 47 mm during the 24-hour period ending 8 a.m. on Friday. K. Paramathi (44.8 mm); Mayanur (42); Krishnarayapuram (29), Aravakuruchi (25.6), and Kulithalai (14.6) received moderate showers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tiruchi, Koppampatti recorded the maximum of 43 mm during the same period. Navalurkuttapattu (39.5), Musiri (37), Pullampadi (33), Marungapuri (36.4), Tiruchi Airport (34.3), and Thuvakudi (22.2) received good summer showers.

The spells of rain had brought cheer to farmers who had raised cash crops such as banana, sugarcane, and betelvine across the two districts. Given the scorching summer till the early part of May and the Cauvery going without substantial water flow since mid-October last year, farmers were worried over the fate of the crops.

Crops looking better

The rains are welcome for the banana crop, which is raised on one lakh acres in the Kulithalai-Krishnarayapuram-Thottiyam belt, said Mahadhanapuram V. Rajaram, president, Cauvery Irrigation Farmers Welfare Association. “The good thing about the summer rain was that it was largely not very heavy. It was sporadic and widespread. With the water table going down even in filter point areas, farmers were worried. Now things are looking up,” Mr. Rajaram said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The standing banana crop was wilting under severe heat since March; the spells of summer rain have come as a relief and the crops are looking better now,” said A. Subramanian, treasurer of the Thottiyam-based Tamil Nadu Banana Farmers Producers Company Ltd.

Banana farmers reported that the fruit was fetching better prices over the past few days.

Emphasising the need for promoting agro-based industries for producing banana value-added products in the region to help farmers get better returns, Mr. Rajaram called upon the authorities to bring to operation the banana processing centre at the Mahadhanapuram at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.