Summer season heralds arrival of mangoes in Tiruchi market

May 03, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Mangoes have started flooding the markets in Tiruchi, though traders and fans of the ‘king of fruits’ are still waiting for local varieties to make an entry.

Green grocers and handcarts in the city are doing brisk business in Banganapalle and Alphonso mangoes, while the season for native varieties such as Imam Pasand and Kallamani is due to start a few weeks from now.

Many sellers feel the sudden rain and windy weather in Tamil Nadu since mid-April may hit the fruit’s yield and quality later on.

“The thunderstorms have made mango blossoms wither prematurely, so the actual number of fruits being harvested may decrease. Mangoes arriving in the latter half of the season usually taste better,” M. Thangamani, a wholesale fresh produce trader in Tiruchi, told The Hindu.

According to Horticulture Department figures, mango is cultivated in 1,700 hectares across Tiruchi district, out of which 1,100 is in the yielding stage this year. Marungapuri is the top grower in the district, having 900 hectares devoted to mango plantations, with an average yield of 600 kg per tree. The fruit is also grown in Andhanallur, Lalgudi, Manapparai, Manachanallur, Musiri, Thathaiyangarpet, Thottiyam, Vaiyyampatti and Uppaliyapuram.

“Tiruchi district produces a yield of six to eight tonnes of mangoes per hectare during the summer months,” said a senior official at the Horticulture Department.

The district’s farms grow Bangalora, Imam Pasand, Banganapalle, Senthoora and Neelam varieties.

Artificial ripening

Meanwhile, officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department on Wednesday confiscated 5,270 kg of mangoes from the warehouses of five traders who had chemically ripened their fruits using ethylene spray.

As legally mandated, two samples of the fruit were sent to the Government Food Analysis Laboratory in Chennai for testing, following which the confiscated batches of fruits were destroyed at the Ariyamangalam dump yard.

The department also seized and destroyed 15 artificially ripened clusters of bananas in Thuraiyur on Wednesday.

In an official statement, R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, said that traders were breaking the law to meet the high demand for mangoes, watermelons and bananas during summer by using chemical sprays and other artificial means to ripen their stock. Violators would be prosecuted as per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, the official added.

Members of the public may also alert the department about artificially ripened fruit through the helpline 9944959595.