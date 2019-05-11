Summer camp for girls

A voluntary organisation conducted a summer camp for children of manual scavengers at Ponniah Higher Secondary School here as a part of their project to educate girl children on Friday.

Over 25 children were taught exercise, fun games and took part in discussion on the need for education and the importance of going to school as part of the three-day camp.

Most of the girls, who hail from areas like Dharmanathapuram, Bells Ground, Krishnan Kovil Street, Bheema Nagar, Woraiyur and Puthur, are prevented from going to schools after attaining puberty. By bringing them to these camps, we hope to create awareness and prevent them from dropping out of schools, said T. Mythili, project supervisor, Aide Et Action.

Festivals are going on in some areas. Parents want their daughters to be part of the festival instead of summer camps. They questioned the need for such camps while some parents were worried about the distance of the camp venue.

The camp is only a small step towards ensuring education for these children, said M. Manisha, a student interning with organisation. “No child of a manual scavenger wants to follow the footsteps of their parents. They dream big. They want to become a police officer, doctor or teacher. Parents are also interested but they do not have the means to do it. This project is a step towards that direction,’’ she said.