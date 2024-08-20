Summary revision of electoral rolls begins

The special summary revision of the electoral rolls began in the districts on Tuesday as per the directions of the Election Commission of India.

The special summary revision exercise, to be carried out with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, will go on till Ocotber 18. Booth level officers will visit door-to-door to verify the electoral rolls during the exercise. Those who would attain the age of 18 on January 1, 2025 can apply for inclusions. Integrated draft electoral rolls will be released on October 29 and the final rolls will be released subsequently.

Applications for inclusions of names, deletions and corrections can be submitted to the Booth Level Officers or Electoral Registration Officers concerned. Applications can be filed online at https://voters.eci.gov.in/ or https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar chaired a meeting representatives of recognised political parties to brief them on the exercise. He also inspected the electronic voting machines kept in the strong room at the Collectorate campus.

