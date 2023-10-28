Summary revision of electoral rolls begins in Tiruchi, to go on till December 9

October 28, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - TIRUCHI

The special summary revision of the electoral rolls began here on Friday with the district authorities releasing the draft electoral rolls for the nine Assembly constituencies in Tiruchi district.

The special summary revision exercise, to be carried out with January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date, will go on till December 9. The final rolls will be released on January 5.

Ahead of the revision process, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar released the draft electoral rolls for the district in the presence of representatives of political parties.

As per the draft electoral rolls, the district has 22,63,169 voters with 10,98,759 men, 11,64,081 men and 329 transgenders.

The voter strength of the district has come down by 47,244 since January following the continuous revision of electoral rolls. While 63,472 names were deleted on account of deaths or migration, 16,228 applications for inclusions were accepted.

The Srirangam Assembly constituency continues to remain the largest in the district in terms of voter strength with 2,99,496 electors comprising 1,45,107 men, 1,54,343 women and 46 transgenders. Lalgudi is smallest with 2,16,401 voters, which includes 1,04,644 men, 1,11,738 women and 19 transgenders. Women outnumber men in all nine constituencies.

The Tiruverumbur segment has 2,66,230 voters; Manapparai 2,73,734; Tiruchi West 2,68,688; Tiruchi East 2,51,331; Manachanallur 2,49,311; Musiri 2,18,280 and Thuraiyur (reserved) constituency 2,19,698 voters.

Copies of the electoral rolls will be kept at all offices of Electoral Registration Officers/Revenue Divisional Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers Taluk Office for electors to verify their entries.

Applications for inclusions of names, deletions and corrections can be filed with the Electoral Registration Officer concerned. Four special camps will be conducted on November 4, 5, 18 and 19 at all polling stations to receive claims and objections in Form 6, 7, 8 and 8A. Applications can be filed online at https://voters.eci.gov.in/

