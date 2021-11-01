Summary revision of electoral roll begins

The special summary revision of electoral rolls began here on Monday with the district authorities releasing the draft electoral rolls for the nine Assembly constituencies in Tiruchi district.

The special summary revision exercise, to be carried out with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date, would go on till November 30.

Ahead of the revision process, Collector S. Sivarasu released the draft electoral rolls for the district in the presence of representatives of political parties.

As per the draft electoral rolls, the district has 23,42,119 voters with 11,37,113 men, 12,04,743 men and 263 transgenders.

The voter strength of the district has seen a marginal increase by 3,374 since March following the continuous revision of electoral rolls. The district had 23,38,735 voters as on March 19. As many as 6,513 voters were included and 3,139 names deleted since then.

Nine Assembly segments

The Srirangam Assembly constituency has the maximum number of voters in the district with 3,11,877 electors comprising 1,61,336 women, 1,50,507 men and 34 transgenders,

Lalgudi has the least with 2,17,956 voters, which includes 1,12,449 women, 1,05,492 men and 15 transgenders. Women outnumber men in all nine constituencies.

The Tiruverumbur segment has 2,94,204 voters, comprising 62 transgenders, 1,49,867 women and 1,44, 275 men.

Manapparai is the next biggest in terms of voter strength with 2,89,768 electors comprising 1,47,898 women, 1,41, 865 men and five transgenders.

The voter strength in Tiruchi West is 2,69,446 with 1,39,566 women, 1,29,857 men and 23 transgenders.

In Tiruchi East, there are 1,31,229 women voters, 1,23,763 men and 55 transgenders making for a total electorate of 2,55,047.

Manachanallur has 2,44,546 electors comprising 1,26,305 women, 1,18,211 men and 30 transgenders.

The voter strength in Musiri stood at 2,32,944 with 1,19,307 men, 1,13,616 women and 21 transgenders.

The Thuraiyur (reserved) constituency has 2,26,331 voters with 1,16,786 women, 1,09,527 men and 18 others.

Mr. Sivarasau said copies of the electoral roll would be kept in all Electoral Registration Officers/Revenue Divisional Officers offices and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers Office/Taluk Office for electors to verify their entries.

All those who attain the age of 18 as on January 1, 2022, can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6 to the Electoral Registration Officer concerned.

Four special camps would be conducted on November 13, 14, 27 and 28 at all polling stations to receive claims and objections in Form 6, 7, 8 and 8A.

Electors may also apply online in www.nvsp.in