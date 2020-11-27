Suitable crop varieties suggested

27 November 2020 21:34 IST

TIRUCHI

Scientific Advisory Committee of KVK Sirugamani, at its meeting here on Thursday, mooted proposals for enhancing productivity of farmers by way of choosing crop varieties suiting the local conditions.

The annual meeting meant to focus on farm trials and frontline demonstrations and related technical programmes for the benefit of farming community was inaugurated by M. Jawaharlal, Director of Extension Education, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore.

Director of ICAR ATARI (Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute), Hyderabad; and .J.V.Prasad and R.Baskaran, Principal Scientists participated in the programme through online mode and suggested crops varieties and technologies.

The Programme coordinator of KVK N.Tamilselvan detailed the action taken report of 41st Scientific Advisory Committee meeting held previously.

Joint Director of Agriculture AR.Periyakaruppan; Principal scientist of National Research Banana centre V.Kumar; Irrigation Management training institute Director G.Muralidharan; line department officials; experts from Agricultural College, Horticultural College; farmer representatives; leaders of self help groups; and agribusiness stakeholders participated in the meeting.

KVK newsletter and four technical folders were released by Prof. Jawaharlal on the occasion.