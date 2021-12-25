Girl ends life

THANJAVUR

Thulasi (18) of Oomathanadu near Peravurani reportedly ended her life at her home here on Saturday while her parents were away.

She had passed the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination in 2020 by scoring 421 out of 600 marks. She took up the National Entrance and Eligibility Test in the same year. As she was not able to score the required marks to secure a medical seat, she joined a private NEET training institute at Thuraiyur near Tiruchi and appeared for the NEET second time this year. However, she could not improve her NEET score. Subsequently she decided to join either an engineering or agriculture course. When she approached a private institute to get back her mark sheets and other certificates, the institute management directed her to remit some amount though she had paid ₹ 40,000 for the training. Annoyed by the demand, she reportedly ended her life. The Peravurani police have registered a case and are investigating, sources said.

