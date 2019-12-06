Sugarcane growers walk out of meet

THANJAVUR

A section of shareholders staged a walkout from the annual general meeting of the Tamil Nadu Sugar Corporation here on Friday.

The shareholders, a majority of them being cane growers, demanded the immediate disbursement of ₹30 crore of outstanding amount due to sugarcane suppliers and payment of ₹ 900 a tonne of sugarcane supplied to the Arignar Anna Sugar Mill at Kurungulam, Thanjavur, during 2015-16 and 2016-17 as announced by the State government.

Pointing out that delay in commencement of crushing was leading to losses, they urged that the crushing operations for this season should commence as planned on December 8. They also urged the Corporation to bear the cane cutting cost, help cane farmers avail bank loans and ensure that all cane growers availed drip irrigation facility at full subsidy.

Urging the government to shift the TASCO headquarters from Chennai to Thanjavur, they wanted the Corporation to dispose of the sugar stock available in the Corporation godown as early as possible. Later, they participated in the annual general meeting and suggested various measures for running the sugar mills run by the Corporation, profitably.