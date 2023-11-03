ADVERTISEMENT

Sugarcane growers thank the government

November 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has thanked the State government for releasing this year’s cane incentive during the Deepavali season.

In a statement here on Friday, association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan said in the past cane incentive amount was disbursed around the time of Pongal festival despite farmers demanding the same soon after the supplies to the sugar mills. The association was happy to note that the State government had issued orders for disbursement of ₹195 a tonne to those who supplied cane to the mills and had allocated ₹253 crore for this purpose, he added.

