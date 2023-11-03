HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sugarcane growers thank the government

November 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has thanked the State government for releasing this year’s cane incentive during the Deepavali season.

In a statement here on Friday, association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan said in the past cane incentive amount was disbursed around the time of Pongal festival despite farmers demanding the same soon after the supplies to the sugar mills. The association was happy to note that the State government had issued orders for disbursement of ₹195 a tonne to those who supplied cane to the mills and had allocated ₹253 crore for this purpose, he added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.