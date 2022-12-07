Sugarcane growers stage novel protest

December 07, 2022 04:40 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Thanjavur district Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill sugar cane suppliers staged a symbolic protest by presenting memoranda to a buffalo on Wednesday as their agitation entered the eighth day.

The agitators are on a relay fast for about a week now demanding that the bank loans obtained by the previous mill management “illegally” in the name of the cane cultivators be settled by the new management having distillery as its prime business, which acquired the mill recently and disbursement of outstanding cane costs before reviving the mill operations.

However, the new management went ahead with its plan of renovating the cane crushing facility which remained inoperative for around five years while clearing the “dues” to the farmers in phased manner.

Irked by the silence over their prime demand of repayment of loans taken in the name of cane cultivators attached to the Thirumandankudi sugar mill by the previous management, the cane cultivators grouped themselves under the banner of the Thamizhnadu Karumbu Vivasayigal Sangam, Swamimalai, embarked on the relay fast stating that non-payment of loans standing in their names impacts their credit score.

Alleging the bank staff were also involved in the “scam”, the demonstrators demanded the initiation of legal proceedings against the bank employees along with the previous management of the Sugar Mill which had been taken over by the distiller.