Sugarcane growers stage demo

Sugarcane growers staged a demonstration in front of Arignar Anna Sugar Mills, Kurungulam, on Thursday demanding the immediate disbursement of payment due to them.

The cane growers, led by P. Ramasamy, president of the Sugarcane Growers Association, demanded that the mill immediately disburse the ₹18 crore due to farmers who had supplied cane for 2020-21 crushing season.

They also urged the State government to fix sugarcane price at ₹4,000 a tonne as promised in the DMK’s election manifesto. An announcement in this regard should be made in the forthcoming Budget, they demanded.

Farmers called upon the Cauvery Water Management Authority to intervene to prevent the construction of a dam across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu by the Karnataka government. It urged the State government to initiate steps to improve the dwindling groundwater table in the sugar mill area and waive crop loans taken by sugarcane farmers fully. The agitators also demanded repeal of the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre.