Sugarcane growers demand interest for delayed payment

The Tamilnadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to initiate steps for calculation and disbursement of interest for the delayed payment of the fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane procured by sugar mills during pre- and post-COVID seasons.

In a petition addressed to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Iraianbu, association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan has pointed out that most of the sugar mill,s both Cooperatives and private sugar mills in the State, had disbursed the cost of sugarcane purchased by them from farmers during the pre-COVID pandemic period of 2017 and 2018 and the post-COVID period of 2022 and 2023 after mandatory disbursement period of 14 days from the date of procurement of the canes.

As per Section 3(A) of the Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966, the purchasers, if fail to effect the payment of FRP within 14 days of procurement, should pay interest on the amount due at the rate of 15% per annum for the period of such delay beyond 14 days, he said.

Since the payment of FRP for the canes procured from farmers had not been made within the mandatory period by the sugar mills during the above mentioned four years, Mr. Sundara Vimalanathan said the State government must initiate the process of calculation of interest for the delayed FRP payment for the four years and ensure that the interest amount was disbursed to the sugarcane cultivators without fail.

