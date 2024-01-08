Sugarcane growers block road near Sirkazhi

January 08, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

A section of farmers from Sembathaniruppu village near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district resorted to a road roko by blocking the Sirkazhi-Nagapattinam Highway for some time on Monday urging the district administration to procure paneer karumbu (sugarcane ) from them to be distributed as part of Pongal gift hamper.

A group of 41 farmers from Sembathaniruppu village alleged that sugarcane to be distributed for Pongal festival through fair price shops were not procured from them.

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi rushed to the spot and held talks with farmers. He assured them that the district administration would procure sugarcane from them by following the guidelines of the State government, following which the farmers called off their protest.

