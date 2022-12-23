Sugarcane cultivators feel let down

December 23, 2022 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Sugarcane farmers in and around the Mannargudi area staged a road roko at Kalakarai on Mannargudi-Thanjavur Road on Friday morning exhorting the Tamil Nadu government to procure the ‘panneer karumbu’ (black stem sugarcane) cultivated by them without fail in order to save them from penury.

Blocking the vehicular traffic, the demonstrators holding sugarcanes, raised slogans urging the State government not to let them down as they had invested thousands of rupees in raising the ‘panneer karumbu’ anticipating that their crop would be procured for distribution to the public as part of the “Pongal Gift Hamper”.

Terming yesterday’s announcement that ₹1,000 per family card alone would be distributed as Pongal gift came as a bolt from the blue, they claimed that now they had been left at the mercy of the traders to dispose of their produce.

The area of ‘panneer karumbu’ cultivation increased this year since those who had cultivated the black stem sugarcane earned a respectable income last season as the canes were procured around ₹20 to ₹25 per cane by the ‘middlemen’ engaged for the procurement of canes.

Till 2018, the black stem canes were procured at a rate of ₹250 to ₹350 per bundle of 20 canes by traders depending on the quality and quantity produced in a region. After the inclusion of full cane in the gift hamper by the previous government, the farmers were able to garner a respectable return on investment as the canes were procured on a single cane price basis, they added.