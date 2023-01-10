Sugarcane cultivators’ agitation completes six weeks

January 10, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The relay ‘agitation for justice’ embarked on by sugarcane cultivators attached to Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill in Thanjavur district completed six weeks on Tuesday.

Repayment of bank loans to the tune of ₹300 crore obtained in the names of sugarcane cultivators attached to the mill and distribution of overdue cane costs with interest were the demands put forth by the agitating farmers.

The cultivators who have raised the issues at different levels of the State government in vain began the relay demonstration after they came to know that the ownership of the mill which remained under lock and key for more than five years had changed hands through the liquidation process carried out by the National Company Law Tribunal for recovery of loans extended to the private mill by a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India.