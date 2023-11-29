Sugarcane cultivators’ agitation completes one year at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district

November 29, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The agitation of sugarcane cultivators attached to a private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district completed one year on Wednesday.

Sugarcane suppliers to the private mill commenced the relay demonstration last November in support of their demands such as full payment of the outstanding cane cost, interest for the delayed payment and the main demand of relieving them from the burden of repayment of bank loans obtained in their name illegally by the former private mill management.

However, the new management that acquired the defunct Thirumandankudi mill through National Company Law Tribunal proceedings refused to concede the main demand of the farmers, saying they could not be held responsible for the bank loans taken by the former mill management and after several rounds of tripartite talks agreed to disburse the outstanding sugarcane cost to an extent hat could be bearable by the management.

But the agitating farmers stood firm on their demands, particularly the one relating to the bank loans, and continued their agitation.

Recently, the new management came out with a proposal that it would disburse 75% of the outstanding cane cost following the intervention of the court on the issue but refused to concede the bank loan repayment demand.

Meanwhile, a group of Thirumandankudi Sugar Mill sugarcane cultivators approached the district administration this week and lodged a complaint that the new management was forcing them to sign documents stating that they (cultivators) requested financial assistance from the new management for taking up sugarcane cultivation and, hence, the new management was releasing the amount as ‘uthavi thogai’ (assistance) for cultivating sugarcane.

The document also claimed that they were not members of Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, which had filed a writ petition against the mill management in Madras High Court. The case was filed by P. Ayyakannu without consulting the cultivators. Further, the document claimed that there were no ‘claims’ to be settled by the mill management.