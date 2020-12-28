Sugarcane crushing season begins

PERAMBALUR

28 December 2020 19:02 IST

The cane crushing season for 2020-21 began at the public-sector Perambalur Sugar Mills at Eraiyur in the district on Monday.

About 7,200 acres of sugarcane area in Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts have been registered with the mill for the current season. About 2.10 lakh tonnes of sugarcane production is expected during the season.

The crushing season was formally inaugurated by R. Tamilselvan and R.T. Ramachandran, MLAs, in the presence of senior officials and farmers.

Mohamed Aslam, Chief Executive, Perambalur Sugar Mills, and other officials were present.