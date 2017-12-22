Steps to commission modernised mill

Efforts are under way at the Arignar Anna Sugar Mills at Kurungulam near here to commission the modernised mill, Tamil Nadu Sugar Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Anu George told stakeholders at the 42nd annual general meeting of the Corporation here on Friday.

She said that more than 90 % of the works had been completed and in all probabilities, the power co generation plant as well should become usable shortly. Since the work on modernisation and co generation plants had been going on for the past seven years, the mill management was facing teething troubles while setting the schedule for commissioning, she explained.

Speaking about the action taken against errant officials in the scam that rocked the mill in 2015, Ms. Anu George said that following a detailed inquiry, the services of eight mill staff found involved in the malpractices had been terminated while the annual increments of 21 other staff had been curtailed.

On the cane growers demand for a tripartite meeting involving sugar cane farmers, State Government representatives and sugar mill representatives for fixing the cane purchase price, the TASCO MD said that she would convey to the higher-ups the sentiments of the farmers.

Efforts were being made to recover the outstanding amounts from other sugar mills, she said adding the TASCO was also exploring the means to grant the arrears in State Advised Price for the past two seasons due to farmers who had supplied cane to the mill.

Collector A. Annadurai, AASM Chief Executive Officer Janani Soundarya, Additional Secretary, Finance Department, T. Bhooma, TASCO General Manager, Jainulabedeen, and other directors were present.