Sugar mill cane suppliers agitation hits roadblock

December 06, 2022 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Thanjavur district Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill sugar cane suppliers’ agitation for justice took a turn on Monday with some of them expressing their support to the new management.

Enquiry revealed that the Tamizhnadu Karumbu Vivasayigal Sangam, Swamimalai, was spearheading the agitation seeking settlement of bank loans to the tune of ₹300 crore obtained in the name of cane cultivators attached to the mill and disbursement of outstanding cane costs to farmers by the new management.

Since the new management was keen on settling the outstanding cane costs only, the Sangam embarked on a relay fast near the mill demanding repayment of the bank loan obtained in the name of the cultivators who had supplied their canes to the mill in the past.

As the rely fast entered the sixth day on December 5, the Papanasam Cauvery Pasana Karumbu Vivasayigal Sangam and the Cauvery Delta Pasanatharar Munnetra Sangam submitted memorandums to Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Monday seeking his intervention in bringing the agitation by a “group of persons” to an end in order to ensure that the renovation being carried out by the new management went on without any hindrance.

“The agitators refuse to allow the mill employees to enter the premises and carry out the renovation works in order to ensure that the crushing of canes begins,” the associations said and hailed the new management for disbursing the outstanding amount to farmers as assured earlier.