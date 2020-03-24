Sufficient ventilators in Tiruchi G: Collector

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) is equipped with sufficient number of ventilators to face any eventuality in the wake of COVID-19, Collector S. Sivarasu said here on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters on the steps taken by the district administration to contain the spread of the virus and treat affected patients, he said the hospital had 136 ventilators. As per Medical Council of India norms, there should be a ventilator for every 10 beds and the hospital met the criteria. Similarly, the Government Headquarters Hospital in Manapparai had 35 ventilators.

In case of emergency, it had been decided to make use of the ventilators in private hospitals. Seven private hospitals in the city had more than 100 beds. If needed, 20% of beds would be used to treat patients. Though the private hospitals had been informed of the decision, their services would be made mandatory if the situation warranted, Mr. Sivarasu said.

Twenty-four persons suspected to have been affected by the virus were tested over the last two weeks. Of them, 18 tested negative. The results of six specimens were awaited. Seven patients were in isolation ward including one admission on Tuesday.

Twenty patients could be accomodated in two isolation wards at MGMGH. Since the hospital received patients for delivery, authorities had been asked to take steps to keep them away from the isolation wards as a precautionary measure.

Steps had been taken to provide 200 more beds in the district. While 75 would come up at MGMGH, the government hospitals in Srirangam, Manapparai, Inamkulathur and Musiri would have 30 more beds in addition to the existing ones. The arrangement was to meet any eventuality in the wake of any increase in the number of patients.

All medical professionals, including doctors, nurses and para-medical staff attached to the Public Health and Family Welfare department, had been asked to report for duty without fail, the Collector added.