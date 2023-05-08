ADVERTISEMENT

Sudden summer showers put cotton crop to danger

May 08, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The sudden summer showers are said to have pushed the cotton crop raised on about 10000 acres in the old delta ayacut areas in Tiruvarur district to danger.

According to sources, this summer, farmers in the old delta ayacut area in Tiruvarur district comprising Kudavasal, Koradacherry, Vadapathimangalam, Valangaiman and other areas have taken up cotton cultivation in view of the better price realization last year.

In all around 42,000 acres of agricultural fields in the district was brought under cotton cultivation and the cultivators have spent around ₹ 20,000 acre for raising this crop which did not require frequent watering or even stagnations of a thin sheet of water on the fields.

Stagnation of water in the cotton crop fields would result in rotting of the plant roots, the farmers said and urged officials to initiate steps on a war footing to ensure quick draining of stagnated rainwater from the fields.

