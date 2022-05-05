Sudden rain brings relief to Tiruchi

The rain brought much needed respite from the searing heat in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

A sudden and a heavy shower on Wednesday evening brought much needed relief for the people of Tiruchi who were reeling from the searing heat. The downpour, accompanied by strong wind and lightning left roads in some of the low lying areas inundated.

However, with the day time temperature hovering around 40 degree Celsius over the past few days, the rainfall brought some relief.

The rain would also help farmers take up summer ploughing.