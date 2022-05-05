Sudden rain brings relief to Tiruchi
A sudden and a heavy shower on Wednesday evening brought much needed relief for the people of Tiruchi who were reeling from the searing heat. The downpour, accompanied by strong wind and lightning left roads in some of the low lying areas inundated.
However, with the day time temperature hovering around 40 degree Celsius over the past few days, the rainfall brought some relief.
The rain would also help farmers take up summer ploughing.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.