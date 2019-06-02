Farmers disappointed over successive failure of monsoons

Failure of summer rain has added to the drinking water crisis in Tiruchi district.

According to official statistics, the district receives 125 mm during summer months from March and May. But, it has received just 9 mm, bringing disappointment to the people, mainly water managers.

Moreover, the district has not received rain during the winter season in January and February. There was absolutely no rain during the period. What is causing worry for the water managers is the continuation of dry weather for the last one and half year. Statistics shows that low rainfall continues to haunt the people, particularly farmers and water managers throughout 2018 and from January to till date. As against the normal rainfall of 788.08 mm in a year, the district received just 488.56 mm, which is 62 % in 2018. As far as northeast monsoon is concerned, it should receive 427 under normal circumstances. But, it got just 264 mm. There were hardly any rainy days in December. During the southwest monsoon too, the district received 105mm as against 211 mm, a shortfall of 50%.

“The district continues to face rainfall shortage. Not even a single season, we have surpassed the normal rainfall since June 2018. It has complicated the drinking water crisis,” a senior official said.

The situation is very bad in Manapparai, Vaiyampatti and Marungapuri blocks of the district. Rain continues to evade the blocks for long. Monsoon has failed to bring sufficient rain for the last three to four years.

The official said that water table had plummeted beyond 1,000 feet in various parts of non-delta areas including Manapparai, Vaiyampatti and Marungapuri, thereby making life miserable for people.

The failure of successive monsoons has had its impact with not even a single tank in the district showing signs of water storage. The district has 174 PWD controlled tanks. Of them, 78 are under the Cauvery division, remaining 96 are under the Ariyar division. In addition to them, there are 1,406 tanks under the control of Rural Development department. But, almost all of them remain dry.