Successful bidder for vending fee collection surrenders rights

The Kumbakonam Corporation Council has accepted the request from a successful bidder to surrender the rights granted to him through a tender to collect vending fee from street traders. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the Council meeting on Wednesday, against the backdrop of opposition by street vendor unions to the collection of vending fee.

The local body had, on May 20, finalised the tender in favour of R.Balasubramanian for ₹ 51.11 lakh. The successful bidder was granted permission to collect the vending fee fixed as per the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme and Rules, 2015 on behalf of the Kumbakonam Corporation.

However, the move to privatise the collection of the vending fee was opposed by the street vendor unions and as well as the Vending Committee members since, according to them, it was a violation of the TNSV(PRSV) Rules. They had registered their protest in writing to the civic body, the district administration and as well as with the State Secretariat.

As their pleas for cancellation of this tender had failed to evoke any response, some of the vendors approached the Madras High Court, Madurai Bench, seeking the quashing of the tender. The Court’s verdict was in favour of the civic body.

However, when the bidder, armed with the court order, commenced the collection of the vending fee, the traders refused to fall in line. The street vendors, backed up by the AITUC, once again approached the Madurai Bench seeking a direction to the civic body to implement the provisions of TNSV (PRSV) Rules in toto.

Meanwhile, the bidder who was unable to collect the vending fee from the street vendors preferred to surrender his rights to get back his money deposited with the civic body.

After obtaining the legal opinion, the officials placed the resolution to cancel the tender allowing a private party to collect the vending fee on behalf of the civic body and return the amount deposited by the successful bidder. It was passed unanimously by the Corporation Council at the meeting held on Wednesday, according to official sources.

Responding to the local body’s decision, the AITUC welcomed the move and urged the Corporation to permanently drop the idea in the interests of poor street vendors.